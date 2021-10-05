Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Trade WR Grant, Sign C Reiter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have traded wide receiver Jakeem Grant to Chicago in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick. The team also signed center Austin Reiter off New Orleans' practice squad.

Grant played in 70 games with eight starts over six seasons (2016-21) with the Dolphins. He totaled 91 receptions for 1,001 yards (11.0 avg.) and five touchdowns in addition to 12 carries for 43 yards (3.6 avg.) and a touchdown. On special teams, he had 89 kickoff returns for 2,206 yards (24.8 avg.) and two touchdowns and 101 punt returns for 978 yards (9.7 avg.) and three touchdowns. Grant originally entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick (186th overall) by the Dolphins in the 2016 NFL Draft.