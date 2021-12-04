Roster Moves: Miami Dolphins Waive Tom, Activate Deiter and Parker, Elevate Redwine

Dec 04, 2021 at 04:01 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived center Cameron Tomand activated center/guard Michael Deiterand wide receiver DeVante Parker off injured reserve. The team also elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday's game.

Tom joined the Dolphins on Feb. 3, 2021 and spent most of the season on Miami's practice squad. He was signed to the active roster on Nov. 10, 2021 and made his first appearance for the Dolphins last week vs. Carolina. Tom spent four seasons (2017-20) with New Orleans. During his career, he's played in 13 NFL games with one start and two playoff appearances. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent on May 8, 2017.

Deiter has played in 35 career games with 18 starts for the Dolphins in three seasons (2019-21) with the club. He started three games at center this season before he was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 2, 2021. As a rookie in 2019, Deiter started 15 games at left guard, becoming the first Dolphins rookie offensive lineman since 2014 (Ja'Wuan James) to start at least 15 games in a season. He originally entered the NFL as a third-round pick (78th overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Parker was placed on injured reserve on Nov. 5, 2021. He's played in 88 career games with 61 starts over seven seasons (2015-21) with the Dolphins, totaling 323 career receptions for 4,539 yards (14.1 avg.) and 23 touchdowns. His 4,539 career receiving yards rank sixth in team history. In 2021, Parker has started five games, totaling 25 receptions for 327 yards (13.1 avg.) and one touchdown. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (14th overall) by Miami in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Redwine made his first appearance for the team last week vs. Carolina. He appeared in two contests with the N.Y. Jets earlier this season, totaling three tackles (two solo) and three special teams stops. Redwine spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with Cleveland. In his career, he's appeared in 29 games with eight starts, totaling 60 tackles (41 solo), one interception and three passes defensed. Redwine originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by Cleveland in the 2019 NFL Draft. A Miami native, he played at the University of Miami and Killian High School.

Michael Deiter 2021 Headshot

Michael Deiter

#63 C/G

  • Height: 6-6
  • Weight: 315 lbs
  • College: Wisconsin
DeVante Parker 2021 Headshot

DeVante Parker

#11 WR

  • Height: 6-3
  • Weight: 219 lbs
  • College: Louisville
Redwine_Sheldrick

Sheldrick Redwine

#20 S

  • Height: 6-0
  • Weight: 195 lbs
  • College: Miami

