 Roster Moves: Needham signs RFA tender

Apr 04, 2022 at 04:10 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced that cornerback Nik Needham has signed his restricted free agent tender. Miami placed a second-round tender on him on March 11, 2022.

Needham joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent out of UTEP on May 9, 2019. He spent the first part of the 2019 season on Miami's practice squad before he was signed to the active roster on Oct. 12, 2019. Since then, Needham has appeared in 45 career games with 22 starts and totaled 171 tackles (125 solo), 3.0 sacks, six interceptions, 23 passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He also has one defensive touchdown (interception return). Needham has intercepted multiple passes in all three of his NFL seasons.

