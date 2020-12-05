Running Back Myles Gaskin Activated

Gaskin has played in seven games with five starts for the Dolphins this season. He has 100 carries for 387 yards (3.9 avg.) and two touchdowns. Gaskin also has 30 receptions for 198 yards (6.6 avg.). A second-year pro, Gaskin originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (234th overall) by Miami in the 2019 NFL draft. He finished his collegiate career as Washington's all-time leading rusher with 5,323 yards.

Holley was signed by the Dolphins on Aug. 22, 2020. He spent the 2019 season with the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League and was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie. Holley also spent time in The Spring League (2018) and the Indoor Football League (2018) after he was in training camp with the Los Angeles Rams in 2018. Holley was a four-year letterman (2013-16) and three-year starter at Kent State.