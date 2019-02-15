Miami Dolphins Announce Staff Additions To Marketing, Partnerships & Ticketing Teams

From 2007-2013 Mullins held several positions within the MLB Arizona Diamondbacks, before being named Vice President of Corporate Partnerships in December 2011. Mullins first entry in sports marketing came in 2005 with CBS Sports Properties, the multi-media rights holder for Arizona State University Athletics. Mullins earned a degree in business marketing from Utah State University and also was a member of the school’s football team.

In Mullins new role, he will oversee sponsorship sales and activation. Prior to the Dolphins, Mullins most recently served as the Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for the Fiesta Bowl, where he was responsible for ticket sales, service, premium seating, corporate partnership, marketing and creative services. From 2016-2018, he led all Arizona revenue for iHeartMedia as the Senior Vice President of Sales. Mullins’ executive experience includes three seasons with the NBA Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA Minnesota Lynx.

Miami, FL – The Miami Dolphins announced senior level additions to the organization with the marketing, partnerships and ticketing departments. Steve Mullins was named Vice President of Corporate Partnerships, reporting directly to Vice Chair, President & CEO Tom Garfinkel . Laura Sandall was named Vice President of Marketing. Additionally, Moni Gerbini was promoted to the role of Vice President of Ticket Sales and Jamie Weinstein was promoted to Vice President of Membership & Premium Service. Sandall, Gerbini and Weinstein report directly to Dolphins Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer Jeremy Walls .

Sandall brings many years of experience in the marketing, events, public relations and brand strategy space to her role with the Dolphins. She previously served as the Vice President of Marketing at Michaels where she was involved instrumentally in overall marketing strategies and campaigns, publicity programs and brand building initiatives since 2016. Prior to her tenure with Michaels, Sandall was the Vice President of Partnerships, Publicity and Philanthropy at JCPenney for four years.

From 2008 to 2012, Sandall was CEO & Owner of Sandall Marketing where her clients included OfficeMax, General Mills, Best Buy and the LA Film Festival. Prior to Sandall Marketing, she was the Director of Events Marketing and Publicity for Target Corporation where she spearheaded Target's entry into action sports, built collaborations with designers and executed programs that elevated Target's brand through vanguard marketing strategies. She is a graduate of Bradley University.

Gerbini, entering her sixth season with the Dolphins, oversees business and membership development as well as group sales. She formerly held the role of Director of Ticket Sales, managing all new season membership sales. Gerbini previously worked as Manager of Membership Development responsible for the recruiting efforts and development of the entry level sales team and oversaw more than 30 staff promotions. Gerbini also has held roles as Account Executive of Membership Development and Premium Sales Account Manager. Gerbini received her Bachelor of Art in Environmental Studies from the University of Vermont.