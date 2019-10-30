New $300 Million U-M Research And Education Center To Anchor 14-Acre Detroit Center For Innovation

“This announcement represents an incredible commitment to Detroit by Stephen Ross, Mark Schlissel and Dan Gilbert that will allow us to develop, attract and retain world-class talent,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “Detroit has always been a leader in innovation and this new center will help ensure that continues to be the case into the future. It also sends a powerful message to our young people about the city we are trying to build together. Instead of turning this property into a place where Detroiters are taken to be incarcerated, we are going to build for them one of the finest learning centers anywhere, filled with hope and real opportunity.”

Mayor Duggan, County Executive Evans and other project partners will take the next 90-180 days to assess the feasibility of the overall project and conduct community engagement with surrounding neighborhoods. Construction for the Detroit Center for Innovation is slated to commence in 2021.

“The Detroit Center for Innovation combines vision, leadership and a deep commitment to this city and state and I am very appreciative of the efforts of all involved,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “This is an exciting opportunity for students around the world and is an exclamation point on Michigan’s efforts to build, attract and retain the best workforce in America.”

Ross said he sees this commitment as a way of giving back to the city of his youth.

“I spent my childhood and many of my young adult years living and working in Detroit and have long wanted to find a way to have a real impact on my hometown,” said Stephen M. Ross, philanthropist, founder and Chairman of Related Companies. “The University of Michigan helped spark my entrepreneurial spirit and nurtured my curiosity for all aspects of innovation, leading me to not only become a founder, but an incubator and investor in a variety of technologies and businesses. The idea of the new Center reflects the shared commitment of Dan, myself, the city, the county, the state and the University of Michigan to create a transformative center for innovation that will help fuel the city’s next chapter of growth. The Center has the potential to not only attract new businesses to Detroit, but the school and its graduates will generate new ideas, new companies and new opportunities for the community, the city and the region.”

“Based on the commitments we already have in hand and the strong interest being expressed by other donors, I am highly confident that this project will come to full fruition,” Ross said.

"Mayors everywhere want the jobs of tomorrow to emerge in their cities," said Michael R. Bloomberg, founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies. "As we’ve shown with Cornell Tech in New York, public-private partnerships can play an essential role in creating the talent pipelines our innovation economy needs to thrive. Detroit's rebirth is a great example of this, and I applaud the city and state for taking further steps to draw talent and business into the region."