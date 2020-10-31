Tae Hayes, Benito Jones Elevated to Active Roster

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated cornerback Tae Hayesand defensive tackle Benito Jonesto the active roster for tomorrow's game.

Hayeswas previously elevated for the Jacksonville game this season. He joined the Dolphins after he was awarded off waivers to the team on Dec. 13, 2019. He played in two games for Miami last year, totaling seven tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed. Hayes was waived by Miami on Sept. 5, 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad on Sept. 7, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on April 28, 2019 and played in one game for the Jaguars last year.