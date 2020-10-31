Tae Hayes, Benito Jones Elevated to Active Roster

Oct 31, 2020 at 04:23 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated cornerback Tae Hayesand defensive tackle Benito Jonesto the active roster for tomorrow's game.

Hayeswas previously elevated for the Jacksonville game this season. He joined the Dolphins after he was awarded off waivers to the team on Dec. 13, 2019. He played in two games for Miami last year, totaling seven tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed. Hayes was waived by Miami on Sept. 5, 2020 and re-signed to the practice squad on Sept. 7, 2020. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Jacksonville on April 28, 2019 and played in one game for the Jaguars last year.

Joneswas previously elevated for the Jets game this season and made his NFL debut, but did not record any stats. Hejoined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was waived by the team on Sept. 5, 2020 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020. Jones was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Mississippi, where he played in all 48 games of his collegiate career with 36 starts. He earned second-team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019 after he led all SEC nose tackles with 30 tackles.

