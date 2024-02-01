 Skip to main content
Tagovailoa, Hill Earn Sporting News Honors

Feb 01, 2024 at 03:30 PM
Carter Owen

The Sporting News announced Thursday that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named the Sporting News 2023 Comeback Player of the Year and wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been selected the Sporting News Offensive Player of the Year.

Tagovailoa and Hill are the first Dolphins players to win either award, which are voted on by current NFL players.

After missing five games in 2022 due to injury, Tagovailoa started all 17 regular season games this season and became the first Dolphins quarterback to lead the NFL in passing yards (4,624) since Dan Marino in 1992.

In addition to posting the third-most passing yards in a season in Dolphins history, Tagovailoa's 69.3 completion percentage set a single-season franchise record.

His career highs in passing yards and passing touchdowns (29) helped Miami to its first 11-win season since 2008.

Hill, who is just the third wide receiver to win the award, recorded a franchise-record 1,799 receiving yards this season and tied his team record of 119 receptions set last season.

He is the first player in Dolphins history to lead the NFL in receiving yards and joined Tagovailoa as the first QB-WR duo to be outright league leaders in both passing and receiving yards in the same season since Matt Schaub and Andre Johnson did so for Houston in 2009.

Hill and running back Raheem Mostert were selected by NFL coaches to the Sporting News NFL All-Pro Team and were key contributors on a Miami offense that led the league in total offense (401.3 ypg) for the first time since 1994 and passing offense (265.5 ypg) for the first time since 1993.

