Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Sep 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The NFL announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win at the L.A. Chargers.

It's Tagovailoa's second AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor after he also won the award for his performance at Baltimore in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Tagovailoa completed 28-of-45 passes (62.2 pct.) for 466 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, posting a 110.0 passer rating. His 466 passing yards were the fifth-most in a game in Dolphins history and fourth-most all-time by any NFL player in a Week 1 game.

He had three touchdown passes, each of which gave Miami the lead. His final touchdown pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill came with 1:45 left in the game, giving the Dolphins the 36-34 victory.

Tagovailoa delivered 11 passes to Hill, whose 215 receiving yards were third-most in a Week 1 game in NFL history.

Tagovailoa is now the fourth quarterback in NFL history to have multiple games of at least 450 passing yards and three touchdown passes in their first four seasons, joining Marc Bulger, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. He's just the fifth quarterback in NFL history with multiple road games of at least 450 passing yards and three touchdown passes, joining Joe Montana, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and Boomer Esiason.

