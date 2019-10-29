Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Steelers

The Dolphins executed on both sides of the ball and dominated the Steelers for 28 of the 30 minutes in the first half. Midway through the second quarter, the Steelers offense only managed a total of 54 yards of offense, and it looked like Miami would head to halftime with a 14-3 or at worst a 14-6 lead heading into the third quarter. A decision was made after a Dolphins time out on 3rd and 22 and under a minute remaining before halftime to send eight pass rusher, leaving just three defenders in soft pass coverage. It was an all-out blitz that had worked earlier in the game, but the situation here didn’t necessarily dictate this type of aggressive defense. This decision backfired horribly when Pittsburgh wide out Diontae Johnson ran a one step quick slant with Xavien Howard at least 12 to 15 yards away in man to man coverage. The all out blitz never effected the quick throw by Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, and their wasn’t anything but green grass for Johnson as he took the simple completion and ran 45 yards for the score. All the Dolphins defense needed to do was keep the ball in-front of them and make a tackle. This would have forced a fourth down try, or a long field goal attempt. Either way the emotion and momentum wouldn’t have swung so drastically. The play was the turning point in the game for the Steelers and completely devastated the momentum that Miami had built in the first half.