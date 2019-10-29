AC In The AM: Working Towards Complete Performance

The Steelers followed that score with two more second half touchdowns and a field goal while the Dolphins never moved on from those 14 points. Three second half turnovers had as much to do with a lack of offense as anything.

The big takeaway from this game is much like what we have seen over the past month or so. The Dolphins aren’t far away. They are competitive. They have put together some impressive stretches on both sides of the ball. But they need more than that. They need consistency and they need more second half production. They need to finish what they start.