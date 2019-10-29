Strong Start Not Enough For Dolphins In Loss To Steelers

Another key play came late in the third quarter when the Dolphins went for the first down on fourth-and-1 from the Pittsburgh 47-yard line. Fitzpatrick ran a bootleg and dove for the first-down marker, with the officials spotting the ball at the 46 for a first down.

But Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin challenged the spot and, after a lengthy review, the officials moved the spot back a few inches and a measurement showed the ball coming up just short of the marker.

Four plays into the fourth quarter, after a 25-yard defensive pass interference penalty on the Dolphins, Conner scored to make it 24-14.