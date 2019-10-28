Top 10 Dolphins Monday Night Football Memories

We start, fittingly, with a matchup between the same teams who will play tonight at Heinz Field. This rematch of the 1972 AFC Championship Game took place in early December at the Orange Bowl. It turned into the Dick Anderson show as the safety came up with a team-record four interceptions, including two he returned for touchdowns.

This was another game at the Orange Bowl and this one became famous for the crowd and its impact on the outcome. The crowd was loud all night, but really turned it up a notch in the fourth quarter when the Eagles had the ball in their territory with the teams tied. Quarterback Ron Jaworski pulled away from the line of scrimmage on a few occasions before finally throwing an interception that set up the game-winning field goal with just over a minute left.