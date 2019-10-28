Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Steelers

OVERVIEW: The Steelers are coming off their bye, which followed their Sunday night victory against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, who replaced veteran Ben Roethlisberger after the six-time Pro Bowl selection went on injured reserve with an elbow injury, missed the Chargers game because of a concussion but is expected back in the lineup Monday night. The Steelers offense hasn’t been putting up the numbers it has in the past, but they do lead the NFL in fewest sacks allowed per pass attempt. Part of that is due to an emphasis on quick passes to help Rudolph, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but it’s also a credit to Pittsburgh’s vaunted offensive line. James Conner leads the Steelers in rushing yards and receptions, though the biggest playmaker on the unit is third-year wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. After catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards last season, Smith-Schuster has 25 catches in the first six games in 2019. The strength of this Steelers team is a defense that really has clamped down starting with a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. After allowing at least 425 yards in each of their first three games, the Steelers gave up an average of 267 yards in the next three. Rookie first-round pick Devin Bush Jr. has made an immediate impact at linebacker. He leads the Steelers with two interceptions and is tied for the NFL lead with four fumble recoveries — the highest total for an NFL rookie since 2003 when Baltimore’s Terrell Suggs finished the season with four. The Pittsburgh pass rush is among the best in the league, with the Steelers ranked fifth in sacks per pass attempt. Linebacker T.J. Watt leads the team with four sacks, followed by defensive linemen Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt with 3.5 each and linebacker Bud Dupree with three. Tuitt, however, was placed on injured reserve after Week 6 after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle against the Chargers. After missing seven field goal and five extra-point attempts last season, kicker Chris Boswell has rebounded with a perfect showing in both categories so far (11-for-11 on field goal, 12-for-12 on PATs).