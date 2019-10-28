Countdown To Kickoff | Dolphins at Steelers

Miami Dolphins (0-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (2-4)
Game Facts
DATE: Monday, Oct. 28
TIME: 8:15 p.m. ET
SITE: Heinz Field; Pittsburgh, PA
WATCHING ONLINE: This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through Dolphins.com on mobile web and the Dolphins app.
TV: ESPN
TV ANNOUNCERS: Joe Tessitore, play-by-play; Booger McFarland, color analyst; Lisa Salters, sideline
DOLPHINS RADIO NETWORK: KISS (99.9 FM); WQAM (560 AM); WQBA (1140 AM-Spanish)
RADIO VOICES: English broadcast — Jimmy Cefalo, Bob Griese, Joe Rose, Kim Bokamper; Spanish broadcast — Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
The Series
SERIES RECORD: Pittsburgh leads 14-13 (including playoffs)
AT MIAMI: Dolphins lead 9-6
AT PITTSBURGH: Steelers lead 8-4
LAST MEETING: 2016 playoffs at Pittsburgh; Steelers 30, Dolphins 12
SERIES TREND: The Dolphins have won the last two regular season meetings, defeating the Steelers 34-28 at Heinz Field in 2013 and winning 30-15 in Miami in 2016.
HISTORY LESSON: The Dolphins have faced the Steelers on Monday Night Football five times, making them their most common opponent on MNF outside of the teams that once were and are still part of the AFC East. The Dolphins have defeated Pittsburgh twice in Monday night games, winning 30-26 in 1973 and 23-10 in 1995. Read more Dolphins-Steelers Matchup Memories here.
Scouting Report
PITTSBURGH’S RECORD: 2-4
LAST GAME: Won 24-17 at L.A. Chargers
OVERVIEW: The Steelers are coming off their bye, which followed their Sunday night victory against the Chargers in Los Angeles. Quarterback Mason Rudolph, who replaced veteran Ben Roethlisberger after the six-time Pro Bowl selection went on injured reserve with an elbow injury, missed the Chargers game because of a concussion but is expected back in the lineup Monday night. The Steelers offense hasn’t been putting up the numbers it has in the past, but they do lead the NFL in fewest sacks allowed per pass attempt. Part of that is due to an emphasis on quick passes to help Rudolph, a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, but it’s also a credit to Pittsburgh’s vaunted offensive line. James Conner leads the Steelers in rushing yards and receptions, though the biggest playmaker on the unit is third-year wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. After catching 111 passes for 1,426 yards last season, Smith-Schuster has 25 catches in the first six games in 2019. The strength of this Steelers team is a defense that really has clamped down starting with a Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. After allowing at least 425 yards in each of their first three games, the Steelers gave up an average of 267 yards in the next three. Rookie first-round pick Devin Bush Jr. has made an immediate impact at linebacker. He leads the Steelers with two interceptions and is tied for the NFL lead with four fumble recoveries — the highest total for an NFL rookie since 2003 when Baltimore’s Terrell Suggs finished the season with four. The Pittsburgh pass rush is among the best in the league, with the Steelers ranked fifth in sacks per pass attempt. Linebacker T.J. Watt leads the team with four sacks, followed by defensive linemen Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt with 3.5 each and linebacker Bud Dupree with three. Tuitt, however, was placed on injured reserve after Week 6 after sustaining a torn pectoral muscle against the Chargers. After missing seven field goal and five extra-point attempts last season, kicker Chris Boswell has rebounded with a perfect showing in both categories so far (11-for-11 on field goal, 12-for-12 on PATs).
KEY NEW FACES: LB Devin Bush Jr. (draft-1st round), WR Diontae Johnson (draft-3rd), WR Donte Moncrief (Indianapolis), CB Steve Nelson (Kansas City), LB Mark Barron (L.A. Rams), S Minkah Fitzpatrick (Miami), TE Nick Vannett (Seattle), QB Devlin Hodges (UDFA)
KEY VETERANS GONE: WR Antonio Brown, LB Jon Bostic, QB Ben Roethlisberger (IR), DE Stephon Tuitt (IR), S Sean Davis (IR)
Final Injury Report
|Miami Dolphins
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|S Reshad Jones (chest)
|CB Xavien Howard (knee)
|C Daniel Kilgore (knee)
|CB Chris Lammons (ankle/toe)
|DE Avery Moss (ankle)
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Out
|Doubtful
|Questionable
|LB Mark Barron (hamstring)
|LB Ulysees Gilbert III (back)
|RB Jaylen Samuels (knee)