Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 06:14 PM

Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Steelers

Cornerback Xavien Howard was listed as questionable for the Monday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week Saturday.

Howard, who has missed the past two games because of a knee injury, was limited in practice all week.

The Dolphins ruled out two players Saturday: safety Reshad Jones and center Daniel Kilgore. Jones (chest) and Kilgore (knee) also were ruled out on the final injury report before the Buffalo game last week.

Along with Howard, CB Chris Lammons (ankle/toe), DE Avery Moss (ankle) and CB Nik Needham (foot) were listed as questionable.

Needham was a full participant in practice Saturday, while Moss and Lammons were limited. Moss missed the game against Buffalo after being injured in the Oct. 13 game against the Washington Redskins.

Pittsburgh had only three players with game status designations on its final injury report, and all three were listed as questionable.

Those players are LB Mark Barron (hamstring), LB Ulysees Gilbert III (back) and RB Jaylen Samuels (knee).

Gilbert, who was added to the injury Saturday, was the only Steelers player who was limited in the final practice of the week. Everybody on the roster was a full participant, including QB Mason Rudolph, who missed Pittsburgh’s last game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 13 because of a concussion.

