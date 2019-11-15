Friday, Nov 15, 2019 03:03 PM

Final Injury Report | Bills vs. Dolphins

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

The Dolphins very well might get two defensive starters back against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but they could be without two different ones.

Safety Reshad Jones (chest) and defensive end Avery Moss (ankle), who both have missed the past four games, were among the four players the Dolphins listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week.

But Jones and Moss both were full participants in practice for a second consecutive day Friday.

By contrast, defensive end Taco Charlton (elbow) and linebacker Raekwon McMillan (knee) also were listed as questionable but both players were limited in practice all week.

Cornerback Ken Webster was ruled out and will miss a third consecutive game because of the ankle injury he sustained in the Monday night game against Pittsburgh.

Buffalo had a very light injury report all week, and defensive end Jerry Hughes is the only player who even got a game status designation.

Hughes, who’s dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable. He did not practice Friday after being limited Thursday.

Tight end Dawson Knox was the only other Bills player on the injury report this week, but he didn’t get a game status designation, meaning he’ll be available to play.

