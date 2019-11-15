AC In The AM: Bills-Dolphins Should Provide Excellent Measuring Stick

Now comes the perfect measuring stick to gauge that improvement in Sunday’s return matchup against the Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. If this team has really turned the proverbial corner, if what we saw the past two Sundays is sustainable, then we’ll certainly get a clear indication of that against the Bills. They are 6-3 and playoff hungry. If the Dolphins can win this game, if they can make it three-in-a-row, this would serve as undeniable proof of the growth of this team, certainly given what happened in Buffalo only a month ago.

It is likely, though, they’ll have to play much better than they did against both the Jets and Colts, the latter playing the Dolphins without starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett. The Bills are much the same team they were four games ago with a top tier defense and an excellent young quarterback in Josh Allen, who can beat you with his feet as much as his right arm. They have lost two of their last three so there is a sense of urgency heading into this game.