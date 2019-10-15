Inside The Numbers: Statistical Breakdown Of Dolphins-Bills

Breaking down the Dolphins-Bills series from a statistical perspective:
- The Dolphins have a 60-45-1 regular season record against Buffalo and have outscored the Bills 2,259-2,058 — or an average of 21.3 to 19.4.
- The teams have faced each other in October 27 times, with the Dolphins holding a 16-10-1 advantage in those games. The Dolphins’ last game in Buffalo in October came in 2005 when the Bills earned a 20-14 victory.
- Only four of the teams’ last 11 games were decided by seven points or less, with the Dolphins winning three of them — 28-25 and 34-31 in overtime in 2016, and 21-17 last season.
- There have been nine shutouts in the series, five by the Dolphins (1971, 1973, 1977, 1983, 1985) and four by the Bills (1966, 1987, 2006, 2013).
- There have been two games decided by 30 points or more, both Dolphins victories (45-7 in 1970, 38-7 in 1984).
- Dan Marino has the five best passing games against Buffalo in the regular season in terms of yardage and seven of the 10 300-yard performances. The others belong to Jay Fiedler, Chad Pennington and Ryan Tannehill.
- There have been 15 three-TD games by Dolphins QBs against the Bills, and Marino has eight of them. Fiedler and Tannehill each have two, and the others belong to George Wilson, A.J. Feely and Matt Moore.
- The most amazing stat for the Dolphins in this series is the fact that four of the franchise’s six all-time 200-yard rushing performances came against the Bills, including three at Buffalo. Ricky Williams had 228 yards at Buffalo in 2002, Reggie Bush rushed for 203 at Buffalo in 2011, and Jay Ajayi had 200-yard game in both meetings in 2016. Bush’s 76-yard run in that 2011 game is the longest by a Dolphins running back against Buffalo.
- Interestingly, none of those players rushed for more than two touchdowns in those games. The Dolphins record for most rushing touchdowns against Buffalo belongs to Jim Kiick and Don Nottingham, who each had three.
- The Dolphins have had 23 100-yard receiving performances against Buffalo, topped by Chris Chambers’ 238 yards in 2005 and Mark Duper’s 202 yards in 1983 in Marino’s first NFL start. Chambers had 15 catches in that 2005 game and that remains a franchise record.
- The Dolphins’ longest pass play against Buffalo was a 67-yard connection from Bob Griese to Nat Moore in a 31-14 Dolphins victory in 1977.
- Jason Taylor had two three-sack games against Buffalo, but the team record against the Bills belongs to Doug Betters, who had four in 1983.
- Dick Westmoreland (1977) and Louis Oliver (1992) each had three-interception games against Buffalo. Oliver’s 170 interception yards in that game is a team record.
- Safety Reshad Jones in the game at Buffalo last December recorded the sixth pick-six for the Dolphins against the Bills. Terrell Buckley has two of them, and the others belong to Oliver, Brock Marion and Vontae Davis.