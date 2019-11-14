AC In The AM: Promising Young Nucleus Keeps Growing

In so many ways, this is what this season is about. Identifying a young nucleus. Finding important pieces to help build around. Seeing which of these players fit into what this team is trying to become.

Well, with seven games remaining, and after dissecting all the positives that have surfaced in two straight victories, here is my updated list in alphabetical order of the first and second-year players, or players new to this team, who are either sure things to be a part of this moving forward or are certainly trending in that direction. See if you agree.