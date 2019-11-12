Offensive Line Getting Stronger Every Week

“It was great,” O’Shea said. “He came in and the first thing, he added a presence and a leadership not only on the sideline but in the huddle. He really played well for us. It’s nice to have a veteran, especially as important as that position is. Certainly that doesn’t take away from what Boehm did for us. I thought he really performed well and really did well, especially under some circumstances the first time out wasn’t easy. But Danny coming back certainly was something that was positive for us and I think he really added some leadership and it was good to have him back.”

Boehm was acquired in a trade with the Colts the day after the preseason finale in late August, coming to Miami having shown the ability to play both center and guard.

That versatility has served him well in his first season with the Dolphins, one example being the Indy game when he moved back from center to guard.