Inside The Numbers: Dolphins 16, Colts 12

Breaking down the Dolphins’ victory against the Indianapolis Colts through a statistical lens:
- We’ll start with the quirky score item again: After producing the first 26-18 score in franchise history when they defeated the Jets, the Dolphins produced their second 16-12 score. The first was a victory against the St. Louis Rams in 2008.
- With his field goals of 47, 48 and 48 yards, Jason Sanders became the first Dolphins kicker to make three kicks of 45 yards or longer in the same game since Olindo Mare on Oct. 17, 1999 when Mare made kicks of 53, 45 and 45 yards while going 6-for-6 in a 31-30 Dolphins victory at New England. The last Dolphins kicker to make three field goals of 40 yards or longer in the same game had been Dan Carpenter, who made four in the 2011 season finale, a 19-17 victory against the New York Jets.
- With his 11-yard touchdown in the second quarter, Ryan Fitzpatrick became the first Dolphins quarterback since 2012 to have two touchdown runs in a season. Ryan Tannehill also had two rushing touchdowns in 2012.
- Fitzpatrick’s run was the longest of the game for the Dolphins, the first time a quarterback had the longest run for the Dolphins since Dec. 23, 2018 when Tannehill had a 12-yard run against Jacksonville.
- Fitzpatrick led his 14th game-winning drive and posted his 10th fourth-quarter comeback today. The Dolphins trailed 12-10 before Fitzpatrick directed a 12-yard, 45-yard drive that ended in Sanders’ first 48-yard field goal. The Dolphins trailed 12-10 in the fourth quarter before Fitzpatrick led a 12-play, 45-yard drive that ended in Sanders’ first of two 48-yard field goals.
- DeVante Parker tied his season high with 10 targets against the Colts. It was the third time this season a Dolphins player had 10 or more targets. Parker had 10 targets at Buffalo in Week 7, and Preston Williams had 12 targets at Dallas in Week 3.
- The Dolphins’ three interceptions against the Colts not only matched their previous season total, it represented their best single-game output in more than a year. The Dolphins had four picks Nov. 4, 2018 when they defeated the New York Jets, 13-6, at Hard Rock Stadium.
- Safety Steven Parker and cornerback Nik Needham each recorded his first NFL interception, the first time two Dolphins had their first career picks in the same game since Nov. 6, 2016 when Bobby McCain and Jordan Phillips did it in a 27-23 victory against the New York Jets. The quarterback for the Jets that day was none other than Ryan Fitzpatrick.
- The victory was the Dolphins’ first on the road since Week 2 of the 2018 season when they defeated the New York Jets, 20-12. The win ended a 10-game road losing streak.
- The Dolphins led 10-0 at halftime, marking the first time since Oct. 14, 2018 they held a team scoreless in the first half. The Dolphins defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-28 in overtime, on that day.
- The Dolphins had four penalties against the Colts, their eighth consecutive game with six or fewer. That’s the team’s longest-single season stretch since 2013 when they went the final nine games of the season with six or fewer penalties.