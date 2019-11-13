AC In The AM: Michael Deiter, Davon Godchaux On Impressive Run

Then he leaned up against his locker and once again knocked on wood. Can never do that too many times. “Some players might look for reasons why they can’t play,” he said. “I look for reasons why I can.”

His every-down availability has helped escalate his improvement as a player. Deiter has played almost exclusively at left guard, and this has allowed him to better understand what the defense is doing. It’s also enabled him to play faster and with more confidence.

“I want my teammates to know I’m dependable,” he says.

They know. So does his offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo.