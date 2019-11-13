Andrew Van Ginkel Returns To Practice On Wednesday

Rookie linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned to practice Wednesday, with the Dolphins designated him to return from injured reserve.
Van Ginkel, who was placed on IR on Sept. 6, will be eligible to appear in a game Dec. 1 when the Dolphins face the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium.
The fourth-round pick from Wisconsin joins tackle Julién Davenport as the two Dolphins players designated to return.
The move Wednesday officially ends the season of all other Dolphins players on injured reserve: WR Preston Williams, CB Xavien Howard, LB James Crawford, G Danny Isidora, DE Jonathan Ledbetter and CB Aqib Talib.
Wide receiver Ricardo Louis was placed on IR before the roster cuts to 53 players, which meant he was not ineligible to return for the Dolphins this season.