Matchup Memories | Bills vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins were on their way to their first Super Bowl appearance and sporting a 5-1-1 record when they welcomed the 0-7 Bills to the Orange Bowl on this day. This didn’t figure to be a close matchup, and it turned out that way as the Dolphins won 34-0. The Dolphins rushed for 302 yards in the victory, including 116 by Mercury Morris, and the defense came up with five takeaways.