Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Giants

The Dolphins and Giants made history on this day when they played the first NFL regular season game outside of North America. The teams played at London’s Wembley Stadium on an overcast day with light rain falling. The Giants, who would go on to win the Super Bowl that season, won a 13-10 decision, but the Dolphins defense shut down quarterback Eli Manning, holding him to 8 completion in 22 attempts for only 59 yards. The Dolphins got their only touchdown on a pass from Cleo Lemon to rookie first-round pick Ted Ginn Jr., but the Giants clinched the victory when they recovered the ensuing onside kick.