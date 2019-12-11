Top News: Taco Charlton Hungry, Remains Motivated

“I know it looks awkward and it certainly feels awkward,” Fitzpatrick said. “It’s not necessarily always my first choice of what I want to do to get yards. I know sometimes it’s necessary and sometimes that’s the best thing for the team, for me to do is to take off. Some games I’ll have zero carries. Some I’ll have five, six, seven. It just all kind of depends on the team and how the game is going, but yeah, last week was a little bit more than normal.”