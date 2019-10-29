Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019 02:30 PM

Dolphins Acquire Aqib Talib, Draft Pick From Rams

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have acquired cornerback Aqib Talib and an undisclosed draft pick from the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick. The Rams placed Talib on injured reserve on Oct. 16, 2019. 

Talib is a five-time Pro Bowl cornerback (2013-17) and earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2016. He has played in 148 career games with 134 starts, totaling 459 tackles (382 solo), one sack, 35 interceptions, 125 passes defensed, five forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Talib has played for Tampa Bay (2008-12), New England (2012-13), Denver (2014-17) and the Rams (2018-19) in his 12-year career. He originally entered the NFL as a first-round pick (20th overall) by Tampa Bay in the 2008 NFL draft.

AP Photo/Ryan Kang
Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Aqib Talib CB 6-1 209 2/13/86 12 Kansas '08 Richardson, Texas T, '19 (LAR)

