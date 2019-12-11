Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 05:28 PM

Mike Gesicki Excited To Face Childhood Team, Former Teammate Saquon Barkley

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Mike Gesicki will be going back home for a second consecutive weekend, but there’s something more special about the game against the New York Giants for the New Jersey native.

This time, Gesicki will be facing he grew up watching and he’ll get the chance to catch up with his former Penn State teammate — and the Giants’ most famous player — Saquon Barkley.

“It will be a cool experience,” Gesicki said. “I grew up a big Giants fan. I watched every single game. Me and my dad on Sundays, we’d sit there on the couch and watch all of the games. It was cool. It was fun, and now to kind of have that opportunity to go against them, it will be fun.”

Gesicki was 12 years old when the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, and he remembers very well the famous catch by wide receiver David Tyree when he pinned the football to his helmet after Eli Manning escaped what appeared to be a sure sack.

Manning very well might start against the Dolphins on Sunday after he subbed for injured rookie Daniel Jones against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Gesicki and Barkley celebrating a touchdown against Temple in 2016.
AP Photo/Chris Knight
Gesicki and Barkley celebrating a touchdown against Temple in 2016.

Related Links

“I was a big Giants fan growing up,” Gesicki said. “That was my team. I remember that one, and then I remember the one a couple of years after that. It will be cool to go up and play against them, kind of relive some of those memories. Yeah, I’m excited about it.

“(Manning) obviously has a ton of respect around the league for all of the accomplishments that he’s had throughout his career. I grew up watching him. It will be cool to kind of be on the other side and to watch it first-hand. But ultimately we have one goal: It’s to go up there and get a win.”

The same held true last Sunday when Gesicki was MetLife Stadium for the game against the Jets.

Gesicki, a native of Manahawkin, New Jersey, said he couldn’t quite put a number of family members and friends he had at the game, only that it was a lot.

“It was cool,” he said. “Obviously I wish it went differently and all that kind of stuff, but that’s how this game goes. But it was cool to kind of get back up and play in New Jersey and I get a second chance this week.”

Gesicki and Barkley were teammates at Penn State from 2015-17 and they both were stars on the 2017 team that finished 11-2 and went on to play in the Fiesta Bowl.

Barkley was the star, finishing with 1,903 yards from scrimmage and 23 touchdowns, but Gesicki was a major contributor as well as he led the team in catches with 57 and tied for the team lead in touchdown receptions with nine.

“It was fun,” Gesicki said. “We had a lot of success together as a team throughout those couple of years. We won some big games, did some fun stuff, but that’s all behind us now.

“I’m sure we’ll catch up after the game. He’s had a ton of success there, and I’m happy for him. Ultimately we’re going up there to try to get a win and then we’ll catch up afterward.”

Related Content

Runningback Patrick Laird (42) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Sunday December 1st, 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
news

Praise The Laird: Fan Pays Tribute To Undrafted Rookie RB With Tattoo

The legend of Patrick Laird keeps growing.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Getting It Done On The Run
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick Getting It Done On The Run

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has successfully used his legs to help provide a spark on offense.
Revisiting Jason Sanders' Record Day Against Jets
news

Revisiting Jason Sanders' Record Day Against Jets

Breaking down the second-year kicker's record-breaking day.
Isaiah Ford Answers The Call Against Jets
news

Isaiah Ford Answers The Call Against Jets

The wide receiver capitalized on his opportunity and caught six receptions for 92 yards.
Fake Spike 25th Anniversary Flashback
news

Fake Spike 25th Anniversary Flashback

Looking back at Dan Marino's famous trick play against the New York Jets 25 years later.
The Playmaker: DeVante Parker Producing Career-Best Season
news

The Playmaker: DeVante Parker Producing Career-Best Season

The wide receiver is staying healthy and his talent is shining.
Matt Haack Explains Role In Mountaineer Shot On The Audible
news

Matt Haack Explains Role In Mountaineer Shot On The Audible

The punter described his role in Mountaineer Shot and the aftermath following the now famous trick play.
Eric Rowe's Switch To Safety Pays Off
news

Eric Rowe's Switch To Safety Pays Off

Rowe is excited to be in South Florida and about the future of the Dolphins.
The Intern: Rookie RB Patrick Laird Introduces Himself With Clutch Touchdown
news

The Intern: Rookie RB Patrick Laird Introduces Himself With Clutch Touchdown

The undrafted rookie from Cal played a significant role in the Dolphins' comeback win over the Eagles.
Jason Sanders Earns Second AFC Special Teams POTW Award
news

Jason Sanders Earns Second AFC Special Teams POTW Award

The kicker's memorable touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles has earned him another NFL award.
Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman Breaks Down Mountaineer Shot
news

Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman Breaks Down Mountaineer Shot

Crossman discussed the origins of the play and what made it work against the Eagles.

Advertising