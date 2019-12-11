Mike Gesicki Excited To Face Childhood Team, Former Teammate Saquon Barkley

This time, Gesicki will be facing he grew up watching and he’ll get the chance to catch up with his former Penn State teammate — and the Giants’ most famous player — Saquon Barkley.

“It will be a cool experience,” Gesicki said. “I grew up a big Giants fan. I watched every single game. Me and my dad on Sundays, we’d sit there on the couch and watch all of the games. It was cool. It was fun, and now to kind of have that opportunity to go against them, it will be fun.”

Gesicki was 12 years old when the Giants defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII, and he remembers very well the famous catch by wide receiver David Tyree when he pinned the football to his helmet after Eli Manning escaped what appeared to be a sure sack.