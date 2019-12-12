Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins-Giants

The focus for the Dolphins this week is on the perimeter, both offensively and defensively. Offensive tackles Jesse Davis, Julién Davenport and J’Marcus Webb must not allow consistent edge pressure to affect the timing and flow of the passing game. The Giants have shown the ability to flush the pocket on opposing quarterbacks and alter the field position with sacks and tackles for loss this season. A player like Markus Golden, who has 8.5 sacks on the season, can wreck an entire game plan. He has shown quickness off of the ball and the ability to bend around pass protection and get to the passer. Also, if the Dolphins defense doesn’t take proper angles and close the net on Giants running back Saquon Barkley, it just might be a long day at the office. Barkley’s strength and speed either running it or catching screen passes from quarterback Eli Manning will sometimes make you look foolish, and it stresses the edge of a defense. The Miami defense must rally to Barkley with multiple defenders when he’s in space and make sure they have more than one defender in position to make the tackle.