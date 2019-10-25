Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Steelers

The NFL awarded home-field advantage in the playoffs on a rotating basis back in those days, which is why the Dolphins had to travel to Three Rivers Stadium to face the Steelers in the AFC Championship Game even though they had gone 14-0 in the regular season. The 21-17 Dolphins victory always will be remembered for two key moments — Larry Seiple’s first-half run on a fake punt to set up a touchdown when the Dolphins trailed 7-0, and Don Shula’s decision to replace Earl Morrall at quarterback in the second half with Bob Griese, who had missed most of the regular season with an ankle injury. Jim Kiick’s two second-half touchdown runs turned a 10-7 deficit into a 21-10 lead and the Dolphins made it stand thanks to late interceptions by linebackers Nick Buoniconti and Mike Kolen.