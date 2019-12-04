Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Jets

The AFC East title was on the line for the Dolphins in this late afternoon game at the old Giants Stadium, and with it a chance to complete a remarkable turnaround from a 1-15 season in 2007. The game also marked the return to New York of quarterback Chad Pennington, who had an MVP-caliber season for the Dolphins after he was released by the Jets that August after the addition of Brett Favre. The Dolphins got a pick-six by defensive end Phillip Merling before Pennington threw the game-winning touchdown to tight end Anthony Fasano in the fourth quarter. For good measure, Pennington all but clinched the 24-17 victory when he ran 2 yards on fourth-and-1 from the Jets 40 with 2:30 left.