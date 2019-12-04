Top News: Red Hot In The Red Zone

With that strong showing over the past eight weeks, the Dolphins have gone from worst to almost first in the NFL in red zone efficiency. Their 67.7 success rate on the season ranks fourth behind only the Titans, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings.

“It’s been an area that we’ve really prided ourselves in and we’ve had success this year statistically in the red zone and we’ve made improvements,” offensive coordinator Chad O’Shea said Tuesday. “I think in our bye week, I think we were dead last or near the bottom of the league in red zone and now we’ve gone up statistically quite a bit in that area. I think, again, that’s because of the players’ preparation and embracing what we’re trying to do from a scheme standpoint. I think it’s a mentality when we get the ball in the red zone, we want to be aggressive. And Fitz (Ryan Fitzpatrick) has a lot to do with our success in the red zone as well.”