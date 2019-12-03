Dolphins Awarded Trevor Davis, Zach Zenner

Zenner has played five NFL seasons with three different organizations – Detroit (2015-18), New Orleans (2019) and Arizona (2019). He has played in 40 career games with six starts and totaled 177 carries for 683 yards (3.9 avg.) and eight touchdowns. Zenner has also added 29 receptions for 282 yards (9.7 avg.) and has 11 special teams tackles (nine solo) during his career. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit on May 8, 2015.

Ballage played in 12 games with six starts for the Dolphins this year, totaling 74 carries for 135 yards (1.8 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 63 yards (4.5 avg.). Ballage originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (131st overall) by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL draft.