Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 05:15 PM

Dolphins Awarded Trevor Davis, Zach Zenner

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded wide receiver Trevor Davis off waivers from Oakland and running back Zach Zenner off waivers from Arizona. The team placed running back Kalen Ballage on injured reserve and waived safety Montre Hartage.

AP Photo/David Richard

Davis is in his fourth NFL season after stints in Green Bay (2016-19) and Oakland (2019). During his career, Davis has played in 40 NFL games with four starts, catching 16 passes for 205 yards (12.8 avg.) and one touchdown. He also has six carries for 86 yards (14.3 avg.) and one score. As a returner, Davis has 54 career kickoff returns for 1,202 yards (22.3 avg.) and 53 career punt returns for 560 yards (10.6 avg.). He originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick (163rd overall) by Green Bay in the 2016 NFL draft.

AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

Zenner has played five NFL seasons with three different organizations – Detroit (2015-18), New Orleans (2019) and Arizona (2019). He has played in 40 career games with six starts and totaled 177 carries for 683 yards (3.9 avg.) and eight touchdowns. Zenner has also added 29 receptions for 282 yards (9.7 avg.) and has 11 special teams tackles (nine solo) during his career. He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Detroit on May 8, 2015.

Ballage played in 12 games with six starts for the Dolphins this year, totaling 74 carries for 135 yards (1.8 avg.) and three touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 63 yards (4.5 avg.). Ballage originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (131st overall) by the Dolphins in the 2018 NFL draft.

Hartage made his NFL debut last week with the Dolphins after spending most of the season on the practice squad. He was originally signed by Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 9, 2019 and waived in the final roster cut on Sept. 1, 2019. Hartage played collegiately at Northwestern, where he was a four-year letterman (2015-18) and three-year starter.

Table inside Article
Name Pos. Hgt. Wgt. Birthdate Exp. College Hometown Acq.
Trevor Davis WR 6-1 188 7/4/93 4 Cal '16 Martinez, Calif. Wai., '19 (Oak.)
Zach Zenner RB 5-11 224 9/13/91 5 SDSU '15 Eagan, Minn. Wai. '19 (Ari.)

Related Content

Miami Dolphins Sign Eric Rowe To Contract Extension
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Eric Rowe To Contract Extension

The Dolphins have signed cornerback Eric Rowe to a contract extension through the 2022 season.
Dolphins Promote Montre Hartage To Active Roster
news

Dolphins Promote Montre Hartage To Active Roster

The Dolphins promoted safety Montre Hartage to the active roster and waived cornerback Xavier Crawford.
Jake Rudock during the Thanksgiving Meal Distribution at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on Tuesday November 26th, 2019. (Carlos Goldman\ Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Feed More Than 8,500 Throughout South Florida With Thanksgiving Meals

Wide Receiver Isaiah Ford (84) during a Week 7 NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field in Buffalo, NY on October 20th 2019. (Carlos Goldman /Miami Dolphins)
news

Dolphins Promote Isaiah Ford, Place Jakeem Grant On IR

The Miami Dolphins have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford to the active roster and placed wide receiver Jakeem Grant on injured reserve.
news

Dolphins Sign Adrian Colbert, Activate Andrew Van Ginkel, Promote Gerald Willis

The Dolphins also placed wide receiver Gary Jennings, safety Reshad Jones and safety Bobby McCain on injured reserve.
Miami Dolphins Waive Mark Walton
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Mark Walton

The Dolphins waived running back Mark Walton today.
Player of the week during a NFL week 11 football game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida on November 17th, 2019. (Jose A Pineiro/Miami Dolphins)
news

Miami Dolphins Announce Week 11 Play Football Award Winners

Dolphins Sign Allen Hurns To Contract Extension
news

Dolphins Sign Allen Hurns To Contract Extension

The Miami native signed a contract extension through the 2021 season.
news

Dolphins Activate Julién Davenport Off Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins have activated tackle Julién Davenport off injured reserve and waived tackle Andrew Donnal.
Miami Dolphins, Xavien Howard Donate Equipment To The North Miami Senior High School Football Teams
news

Miami Dolphins, Xavien Howard Donate Equipment To The North Miami Senior High School Football Teams

news

Dolphins Awarded Gary Jennings Off Waivers

The Dolphins were awarded wide receiver Gary Jennings off waivers from Seattle.

Advertising