Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Redskins

This was another Sunday night game in Miami and this one started off great for the Dolphins, who got an 80-yard touchdown pass from Brian Griese to James McKnight on the third offensive snap of the game. But Washington then took control and the Dolphins found themselves trailing 23-10 late in the third quarter. The Dolphins decided to turn to quarterback Jay Fiedler, who was available after missing the previous four games with an injury, and he proceeded to lead the Dolphins to two long touchdown drives. Both of them were capped by Ricky Williams touchdown runs, the first coming on a fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line after Williams twice had been stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins, who were wearing orange jerseys that night for the first time in franchise history, clinched the victory when McKnight recovered a muffed punt on the last play before the two-minute warning.