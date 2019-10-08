Inside The Numbers: Dolphins vs. Redskins, Post Bye Week History

Breaking down the Dolphins-Redskins series from a statistical perspective:
- The number that stands out for the Dolphins in this series is 5-0, which represents their record at home against Washington. The Dolphins won 13-10 in 1981; 23-21 in 1987; 17-10 in 1993; 24-23 in 2003; and 20-9 in 2011.
- Three of the teams’ first five meetings in Miami were primetime games — Sunday nights in 1987 and 2003; and a Monday night game in 1993.
- Eight of the teams’ 14 games were decided by seven points or less, including the Dolphins’ 14-7 victory in Super Bowl VII and their 17-10 victory at Washington in the 2015 opener the last time the teams met.
- Marino is the only Dolphins quarterback with more than one touchdown pass in a game against Washington. He had five in the 1984 season opener and three in 1987.
- Ricky Williams has the Dolphins’ only 100-yard rushing performance against the Redskins in the regular season, with 107 yards in 2003.
- The Dolphins have had four 100-yard receiving performances against Washington, including the top two by Mark Duper. He had 178 yards in that 1984 opener and 170 yards in 1987. Oronde Gadsden had 114 yards on nine catches in 1999 and Tony Martin had 110 yards on four receptions in 1993.
- The Dolphins have three touchdowns of 69 yards or longer in their last six games against Washington — an 80-yard pass from Marino to Tony Martin in 1993, an 80-yard pass from Griese to James McKnight in 2003, and Jarvis Landry’s game-winning 69-yard punt return in 2015.
And some statistical notes involving the Dolphins and their post-bye games:
- Since the NFL instituted byes in 1990, the Dolphins have a 17-13 record in their first game after a bye, including victories against Cleveland in 1992 and the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017 in Week 2 after their opener was postponed because of a hurricane.
- The Dolphins had won three consecutive post-bye games before dropping a 27-24 decision against the Indianapolis Colts last season.
- This was the seventh time the Dolphins’ bye will come after their fourth game; they’re 3-3 in Game 5 in those seasons. The most recent such occurrence was in 2015 when the Dolphins followed their bye with a 38-10 victory against the Tennessee Titans in Dan Campbell’s debut as interim head coach.
- Lastly, Hall of Fame Coach Don Shula never lost a game following a bye. The Dolphins were 7-0 from 1990-95 (there were two byes in the 1993 season).