AC In The AM: Back To Work & Plenty To Work On

WIDE RECEIVER: So much promise, too many dropped passes. That sums up the plight of the receivers through four games. Undrafted rookie Preston Williams has been the feel-good story, leading the team with 15 catches, while DeVante Parker is averaging 20.1 yards on his 10 receptions. But the dropped passes have been the story for Williams and Parker as well as Jakeem Grant.

Bottom line: Catch the ball consistently and good things will happen.

DEFENSIVE LINE: Two important pieces are in place for the long term: veteran Davon Godchaux and No. 1 pick Christian Wilkins. This season is so much about exploring who else could reside in that category. Add Taco Charlton, who has two sacks in his first two games? Maybe an Avery Moss, who continues to show progress? How about former Arizona No. 1 draft choice Robert Nkemdiche who is still working his way back into shape?

Bottom line: If the right things evolve, this could soon become one of the strengths of the team.

LINEBACKER: Jerome Baker and Vince Biegel on the outside and Raekwon McMillan and Sam Eguavoen on the inside have gotten most of the snaps. All have done some good things. None of them should be satisfied. Baker needs to make more game-changing plays. He’ll be the first to tell you that. Biegel is still learning the defense after being acquired in the trade that sent Kiko Alonso to New Orleans while McMillan and Eguavoen each have done some nice things against the run.