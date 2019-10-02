Evan Boehm Wants To Be A 'Dominant Physical Force'

“Coming in as a new guy, you don’t know really what to expect, so I’m learning a whole new offense,” Boehm said. “My first week here, my first week and a half, it was a whirlwind. My head was spinning. But it’s all settling down for me and I think it’s starting to settle down for everybody else. I think Coach Flo said it the right way, we’re a couple of plays away in every aspect of the game. You look at the first half in this game (against the Chargers) compared to the first half in the last three games, I mean, we’re right there. And we still left plays out on the field.