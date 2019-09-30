Monday, Sep 30, 2019 07:01 PM

Rookie Isaiah Prince Relishes First NFL Start

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Isaiah Prince admitted he was a bit nervous before his first NFL start Sunday, but he was satisfied with his effort afterward.

The rookie sixth-round pick from Ohio State went from being inactive for the first three games of the season to being asked to step into the starting lineup after right tackle J’Marcus Webb moved over to the left side to replace the injured Jesse Davis.

“It was definitely surreal for me,” Prince said after the game. “It’s been a dream for me since I was a child, since second grade. That was definitely exciting for me.”

“I just wanted to know that I gave it my all and I did my best to help the team.”

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Related Links

The Dolphins offensive line faced one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL in the Chargers’ Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, and did a solid job in containing them.

Bosa ended up with half a sack and Ingram wasn’t a factor before he left the game early with an injury.

Prince began the game face-to-face with Bosa, his former college teammate, though he often got blocking help in pass protection.

With his start, Prince became the first Dolphins rookie drafted in the fifth round or later to start a game since 2008 when guard Donald Thomas started the opener against the New York Jets.

“I didn’t really know up until about Thursday,” Prince said. “(I was) just kind of working and practicing, just trying to get better, learn the plays and just see where I could fit best to help the team.”

Prince said Davis was particularly helpful in helping him deal with the pressure of the situation.

“He just kind of let me know, he gave me reassurance that it’s OK and that I could do it,” Prince said. “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t nervous in my first NFL start. It made me feel comfortable in just knowing that it’s OK. Just keep a level head out there.”

Along with Davis, Prince also mentioned offensive line coach Dave Duglielmo and veteran center Daniel Kilgore in helping him making progress since the start of his first NFL training camp.

The key now is to keep building on that progress.

“I feel like I’ve gotten a lot better since training camp with the help of my coaches and teammates,” Prince said. “I’m just thankful for them.”

Related Content

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Continues To Make Plays
news

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Continues To Make Plays

McMillan is the highest-rated linebacker in the NFL according to analytics site Pro Football Focus.
Motivated Xavien Howard Ready To Bounce Back Against Chargers
news

Motivated Xavien Howard Ready To Bounce Back Against Chargers

The cornerback is looking forward to his matchup on Sunday against Keenan Allen.
DeVante Parker Aiming For More Big Plays Against Chargers
news

DeVante Parker Aiming For More Big Plays Against Chargers

The fifth-year wide receiver owns the Dolphins' two longest offensive plays of the season.
news

Isaiah Ford's Patience & Persistence Pay Off

The wide receiver is looking to capitalize on his big chance after getting promoted.
Albert Wilson Back At Practice, Hopes To Play Against Chargers
news

Albert Wilson Back At Practice, Hopes To Play Against Chargers

Albert Wilson was sidelined the last two weeks, but feels confident he'll play this weekend.
Taco Charlton Focused On Earning Trust, More Playing Time
news

Taco Charlton Focused On Earning Trust, More Playing Time

Newly acquired defensive end Taco Charlton is working hard in his first full week with the Dolphins.
Reshad Jones Ready For Action Against LA Chargers
news

Reshad Jones Ready For Action Against LA Chargers

Pro Bowl safety Reshad Jones is excited about playing this weekend.
An Inside Look At Josh Rosen's First Dolphins Start
news

An Inside Look At Josh Rosen's First Dolphins Start

The young Dolphins QB had some good, and bad, moments against the Cowboys.
Preston Williams Pushes On As Role In Offense Grows
news

Preston Williams Pushes On As Role In Offense Grows

The rookie wide receiver continues to be a big part of the Dolphins offense.
news

Rookie Michael Deiter Seamlessly Slides Into Left Tackle

Michael Deiter showed off his versatility with a mid-game switch to left tackle.
news

Josh Rosen Hoping To Provide Spark For Offense

Brian Flores on new starting QB Josh Rosen: "He's ready to go."

Advertising