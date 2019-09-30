Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Chargers-Dolphins

The first thirty minutes had it’s ups and downs, but overall the Miami Dolphins went toe-to-toe with the Los Angeles Chargers. They answered the Chargers opening drive with a score of their own when quarterback Josh Rosen found DeVante Parker on a wheel route for an uncontested 34-yard touchdown. Looking like he was in command of the offense, Rosen went four-for-four, throwing for 75 yards on the first drive that resulted in a touchdown. With the score at 7-3, it marked the first lead the Dolphins have had through the first four weeks of the season. The Dolphins also responded when placekicker Jason Sanders hit from 30 yards out to tie the score at 10 in the second quarter. It’s at this point of the game where things started to change in a negative fashion for Miami. After a defensive stop, the Miami offense took over around midfield. A drop over the middle by Preston Williams led to an incompletion on third down. A miss wide right from Sanders from 50 yards should have been from shorter distance if the drop doesn’t occur on earlier in the series. It gave a veteran quarterback a short field and Philip Rivers took advantage of the situation. Rivers didn’t waste any time. He went eight plays and eventually found Austin Ekeler for an 18-yard touchdown and a 17-10 lead. The Dolphins had another chance to tack on three points just before halftime, but another Sanders miss from 52 took more momentum away from a team looking for better overall execution. Miami was only down seven at this point heading to halftime, but it just felt like more after leaving points and opportunities on the field.