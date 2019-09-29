Andy Cohen: Second-Half Struggles Once Again Seal Fate

The offense got shut out in the second half once again. The defense couldn’t get off the field, giving up long drives and failing to stop the Chargers with any consistency on third down. “You’ve got to put together two good halves in this league,” said coach Brian Flores. “We have been unable to do that.”

Similar to a week ago in Dallas, Rosen played an excellent first half, in this case completing 12 of 16 for 159 yards. At one point, after seven straight completions, Rosen had a perfect quarterback rating. But similar to last week he could not keep things going in the second half, hitting on just 5 of 8 passes for 21 yards and an interception.

In the meantime, the Chargers controlled the ball, at one point in the third quarter putting together a 16-play drive that consumed more than 10 minutes off the clock. Didn’t matter that it only generated a field goal. They clearly had things going their way.