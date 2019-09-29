I Said It: Brian Flores, Players React To Dolphins-Chargers

“It was definitely surreal for me. It’s been a dream for me since I was a child, since second grade. That was definitely exciting for me.”

— Rookie sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince not only made his NFL debut against the Chargers, he made his first NFL start. Prince started at right tackle to replace veteran J’Marcus Webb, who moved to left tackle to fill in for injured starter Jesse Davis. Prince said he got a lot of help throughout the week from Davis and the other veterans on the offensive line and seemed to do a solid job in his first game.