Sunday, Sep 29, 2019 05:23 PM

I Said It: Brian Flores, Players React To Dolphins-Chargers

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Here were some of the postgame comments that stood out after the Dolphins’ 30-10 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers, along with some perspective:

“I mean, there’s progress, but at the end of the day this is about wins and losses.”

— Head Coach Brian Flores said his players are doing a lot of things right in terms of effort and communication, but need to start doing a better job of making plays when the opportunities present themselves.

“That’s good, but that’s what I expect when I play out there. I expect to get sacks, I expect to make plays. I’ve got to do more to help this defense out. If we don’t get a win, I didn’t do enough.”

— Defensive end Taco Charlton recorded his second sack in two games with the Dolphins, but that wasn’t overly satisfying for the former first-round pick from the University of Michigan because he’s more concerned about team results. Still, it’s an impressive start in this department for Charlton.

“Gotta play four quarters of football. Gotta play fast the whole game, not just the first half.”

— Wide receiver Preston Williams and his teammates said the reason for the Dolphins’ struggles in the second half comes down to simple execution. As they did at Dallas, the Dolphins could not build on a solid first-half performance against the Chargers.

“It was definitely surreal for me. It’s been a dream for me since I was a child, since second grade. That was definitely exciting for me.”

— Rookie sixth-round pick Isaiah Prince not only made his NFL debut against the Chargers, he made his first NFL start. Prince started at right tackle to replace veteran J’Marcus Webb, who moved to left tackle to fill in for injured starter Jesse Davis. Prince said he got a lot of help throughout the week from Davis and the other veterans on the offensive line and seemed to do a solid job in his first game.

“We’ve just got to reflect on the past four games and just recharge and finish the season strong.”

— Linebacker Jerome Baker says the plan for the Dolphins’ upcoming bye is pretty simple. The Dolphins will return to action Oct. 13 against the Washington Redskins at Hard Rock Stadium.

