I Said It: Chad O'Shea, Patrick Graham Speak On Tuesday

“He’s shown some value both on the edge, both off the ball and inside. Thankfully for us, he’s been doing a good job and he’s continually improving at the roles we’re giving him.”

— Linebacker Raekwon McMillan has been used in a variety of roles so far this season and he’s played well enough that he was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro team for the first quarter of the season. The emergency of McMillan in his third NFL season clearly has been one of the highlights for the Dolphins in 2019, and Graham has seen steady improvement from the former second-round pick from Ohio State.