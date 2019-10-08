I Said It

Tuesday, Oct 08, 2019 10:57 AM

I Said It: Chad O'Shea, Patrick Graham Speak On Tuesday

Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Offensive coordinator Chad O'Shea and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham both addressed the media Tuesday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:

“We’ve had moving parts on the offensive line and we’re trying to find the best five that fit best together and give us the best chance to be successful on offense.”

— Injuries have forced the Dolphins to use several different combinations on the offensive line and a few linemen have shown the ability to line up at different positions. That gives O’Shea and offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo a lot of options when it comes to putting together their starting offensive line.

“He’s got a skill set that’s unique in that he can do both — he can run the ball and catch the ball out of the backfield.”

— Running back Mark Walton has made a positive impression on O’Shea in his first season with the Dolphins with his ability to catch passes as well as run the ball. Walton got his most extensive playing time in the last game against the Los Angeles Chargers and his play was good enough to possibly warrant him getting more touches moving forward.

“He’s shown some value both on the edge, both off the ball and inside. Thankfully for us, he’s been doing a good job and he’s continually improving at the roles we’re giving him.”

— Linebacker Raekwon McMillan has been used in a variety of roles so far this season and he’s played well enough that he was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Pro team for the first quarter of the season. The emergency of McMillan in his third NFL season clearly has been one of the highlights for the Dolphins in 2019, and Graham has seen steady improvement from the former second-round pick from Ohio State.

“What I really want to do, I want to win today. I don’t look too far ahead.”

— Just like Head Coach Brian Flores, Graham is consistent is staying focused on the present, which is why he’s more concerned about getting the job done today than what might happened five days from now because if it’s the preparation and groundwork that’s going to lead to eventual success.

Advertising