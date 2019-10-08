Preston Williams Isn't Your Typical Rookie Receiver

Ryan Fitzpatrick engineered an impressive two-minute drive and capped it with completions of 7, 11 and 6 yards to Williams, who after leaving a Baltimore defender on the turf with a quick left-right move, twisted his body and tap-danced in the back of the end zone.

“Kind of was in the air out of control,” Williams said. “I knew I needed two feet. Had one in, had to tap the toe. Practiced that play all week and executed it.”

That’s what it’s been all about for Williams since the spring, focusing in practice and then putting to use his obvious physical gifts, which include great size and the ability to make acrobatic catches.

“When we did our evaluation that we had before the draft, we saw this big athletic kid that had some really good versatility for his size,” Dorrell said before the regular season opener. “He is almost 6-5. He runs well, he was a punt returner. A guy at 6-5, a punt returner and things like that you saw in college. We were fortunate that after the draft and he wasn’t picked, we said, ‘Wow, here is a great opportunity to work with a guy that has tremendous potential.’ Well, he lived up to that. He is a fun kid to coach — a very bubbly personality, very confident kid.