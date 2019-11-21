Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Browns

Some 10 months after they had met in the 1972 playoffs and the Browns had given the perfect Dolphins a scare, the teams faced off in a Monday night game at Cleveland Municipal Stadium. This game was a defensive battle that saw the Dolphins pull out a 17-9 victory. Larry Csonka rushed for 114 yards and scored the only two touchdowns of the game, on 2-yard runs in the third and fourth quarters. Linebacker Mike Kolen, whose interception had clinched the 20-14 victory in the 1972 playoff game, came up with another pick of Browns QB Mike Phipps.