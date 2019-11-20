Jerome Baker Hoping For Happy Homecoming In Cleveland

Baker was making reference to the now-famous video of him being mic’ed up and looking for his mother in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium during the game against the New York Jets on Nov. 3.

Baker’s mom and his dad have seen him play in the NFL in person, but the same doesn’t hold true for his other relatives, and Sunday will provide that opportunity.

The second-year linebacker says he’s bought 20 tickets to the game, will keep five to hand out to his good friends, and will give 15 of them to his mother to distribute as she sees fit.