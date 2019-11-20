AC's Mailbag: Andy Cohen Answers Your Questions

Q. Hi, Andy. Love your regular column. This has been a pretty unusual season, eh? We are all having conversations that we don’t normally have until February (the draft). With the Dolphins likely to get a top 5 or 10 pick, who do you think they should go after? Most people are begging for a QB, but there are so many I wish they would grab a great edge rusher (Chase Young) and grab a QB with the second pick. A great edge threat can affect a team immediately while a QB may or may not. Thoughts? — Raffi Derderian