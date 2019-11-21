Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Browns

Every team that goes up against the Cleveland Browns offense must play right on the edge of being disciplined, but take calculated risks in order to slow down their explosive potential. Usually teams will have an experienced corner or safety to rely on who can play against or can match up with elite receivers like Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Miami’s secondary right now doesn’t have that luxury with Pro Bowl players like Xavien Howard and Reshad Jones out of the lineup. When you add safety Bobby McCain to that list, the Dolphins get very thin quickly in the secondary and the young talent will need to step up in a hurry on the road this Sunday. Names like Nik Needham, Steven Parker, Ryan Lewis and Jomal Wiltz will have a significant challenge ahead of them to not only limit the big play ability of the Browns receivers, but to communicate and not give up the easy completions because of alignment issues.