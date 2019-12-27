Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Patriots

This game at Schaefer Stadium produced one of the most surreal moments in Dolphins history. It was cold, snowy and windy on this December day in Massachusetts and the Dolphins and Patriots offenses understandably had difficult producing much offense. Each team unsuccessfully attempted a field goal in the first three quarters, New England’s John Smith slipping on an 18-yard try that ended up hitting a teammate in the helmet. So when the Patriots got themselves a field goal opportunity from 33 yards out with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter of a scoreless game, they called a timeout and directed a prisoner out on work parole to drive a snowplow onto the field to clear out a spot for kicker John Smith. The strategy worked because Smith made the field goal. The Dolphins then drove to the Patriots 19-yard line, but quarterback David Woodley was intercepted on third down and New England ended up with a truly unique 3-0 victory.