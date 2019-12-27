Matchup Memories

Presented by

Friday, Dec 27, 2019 11:37 AM

Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Patriots

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

MatchupMemories_Pats17

Five snapshots from the Dolphins-Patriots series, focusing on December games in New England...

Dec. 3, 1972

Three weeks after they had handed the Patriots a 52-0 shutout at the Orange Bowl, the Dolphins traveled to the old Schaefer Stadium to continue their perfect season. The Dolphins made it 12-0 on the season with a 37-21 victory that wasn’t nearly as close as the final score would indicate. Behind a running game that produced 304 yards, the Dolphins built a 37-7 lead in the fourth quarter before New England scored two late touchdowns.

Related Links

AP_554787006874

Dec. 12, 1982

This game at Schaefer Stadium produced one of the most surreal moments in Dolphins history. It was cold, snowy and windy on this December day in Massachusetts and the Dolphins and Patriots offenses understandably had difficult producing much offense. Each team unsuccessfully attempted a field goal in the first three quarters, New England’s John Smith slipping on an 18-yard try that ended up hitting a teammate in the helmet. So when the Patriots got themselves a field goal opportunity from 33 yards out with about five minutes left in the fourth quarter of a scoreless game, they called a timeout and directed a prisoner out on work parole to drive a snowplow onto the field to clear out a spot for kicker John Smith. The strategy worked because Smith made the field goal. The Dolphins then drove to the Patriots 19-yard line, but quarterback David Woodley was intercepted on third down and New England ended up with a truly unique 3-0 victory.

Dec. 27, 1992

The Dolphins needed to defeat the 2-13 Patriots and have Buffalo lose at Houston later in the day to win the AFC East title, and that’s exactly what happened, though the first part proved more difficult than anticipated. The Dolphins trailed for most of the game before tying the score 13-13 on Bobby Humphrey’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:53 left in the fourth quarter. New England then drove to the Miami 28-yard line with 22 seconds left. On third down, Larry Webster and Chuck Klingbeil combined for a huge 11-yard sack of quarterback Jeff Carlson and the game went to overtime, where the Dolphins won on Pete Stoyanovich’s third field goal of the game. Along with helping the Dolphins take the AFC East title, the victory was the 300th in the regular season in Don Shula’s Hall of Fame career.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino (13) runs for a first down in third quarter action against the New England Patriots at Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami, Fla., Oct. 18, 1992. The Dolphins won 38-17, and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0. Dolphins Jeff Dellenbach (65) at right. Patriots Andre Tippett (56) at left. (AP Photo/Dave Bergman)
Dave Bergman/1992 AP

Dec. 24, 2000

This was a great victory with a truly bizarre ending. The Dolphins scored 10 points in the final 4:09, including Olindo Mare’s game-winning 49-yard field goal with 9 seconds left to give the Dolphins a 27-24 victory that gave them the AFC East title. But while Coach Dave Wannstedt was giving a victory speech in the visitors locker room, the Dolphins were informed that officials had put two seconds back on the clock and both teams would have to return to the field for one final play. Backup quarterback Michael Bishop took that final snap for New England and his desperation heave from the Patriots 40-yard line fell incomplete at the Dolphins 25-yard line. Thirty minutes after celebrating a division title, the Dophins did it all over again.

Dec. 29, 2002

Ricky Williams put the finishing touches on one of the greatest individual seasons in Dolphins history when he rushed for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 31 attempts against the Patriots in Miami’s first-ever visit to Gillette Stadium. Williams’ second rushing touchdown of the game, a 14-yarder in the second quarter, establishes a new Dolphins single-season, surpassing the previous mark of 15 set by Karim Abdul-Jabbar in 1997. Williams becomes the first Dolphins player to lead the NFL in rushing, setting a franchise record of 1,853 yards that still stands to this day. He also sets still-standing single-season franchise records for attempts (383), 100-yard rushing games (10) and total yards from scrimmage (2,216).

Related Content

Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Bengals
news

Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Bengals

The Dolphins and Bengals will write the next chapter of their matchup on Sunday.
Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Giants
news

Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Giants

The Dolphins defeated the Giants at Yankee Stadium in 1972 on the way to their Perfect Season.
Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Jets
news

Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Jets

A look back at the history between the Dolphins and Jets, focusing on December games in New York.
Matchup Memories | Eagles vs. Dolphins
news

Matchup Memories | Eagles vs. Dolphins

A look back at the history between the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.
Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Browns
news

Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Browns

A look back at the history between the Dolphins and Browns, focusing on games in Cleveland.
Matchup Memories | Bills vs. Dolphins
news

Matchup Memories | Bills vs. Dolphins

The Dolphins have had success against Buffalo in Miami during November.
Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Colts
news

Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Colts

Peyton Manning's NFL debut was against the Miami Dolphins in 1998.
Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Jets
news

Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Jets

The Dolphins and Jets have had dramatic battles in November.
Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Steelers
news

Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Steelers

The history between Miami and Pittsburgh has featured dramatic and high-scoring games.
Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Bills
news

Matchup Memories | Dolphins at Bills

October showdowns against the Bills in Buffalo have featured defensive battles.
Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Redskins
news

Matchup Memories | Dolphins vs. Redskins

The Dolphins' first meeting against Washington capped their Perfect Season at Super Bowl VII.

Advertising