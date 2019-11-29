Matchup Memories | Eagles vs. Dolphins

The last Dolphins game against the Eagles featured yet another impressive comeback, this one a 20-19 victory after they trailed 16-3 down after the first quarter. After Miami took the lead early in the fourth quarter on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Ryan Tannehill to Jarvis Landry, the defense came up big on two occasions. The first came on a second-and-goal from the Dolphins 9 when safety Reshad Jones came up with an end zone interception against Mark Sanchez, who had replaced Sam Bradford at quarterback after Bradford was injured. The second came after the Eagles got a first-and-10 at their 44 with 1:13 left. After three incompletions, Sanchez completed a pass to wide receiver Jordan Matthews, but Jones and linebacker Kelvin Sheppard teamed up to tackle him at midfield, 6 yards short of the first down, to clinch the victory.