AC In The AM: Final Month A Good Time To Measure Growth

By now we know the formula. It’s got to start with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick limiting his mistakes, spreading the ball around, converting some third downs and all the while looking for that long-distance connection. It’s got to continue with a defense forcing some turnovers and causing confusion with a variety of looks. And it certainly has to include playing well enough early to make it matter late.

All the things this team can’t do very well have been well documented over the course of the first 11 games. What the Dolphins need to do now is accentuate what they can do well and try to do it a little better.

The Eagles, meanwhile, come in at 5-6 and in the thick of the NFC East race, only one game behind Dallas. This is an important game for them. They have dropped two in a row, both close games to excellent teams, first losing 17-10 to the Patriots and then 17-9 to the Seahawks. Both those scores scream of how well the Eagles defense has been playing. You know they will come in Sunday with a sense or urgency. It is incumbent on the Dolphins to match that urgency.